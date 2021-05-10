Kerala Win-Win W-615 Lottery: Results for May 10 to be Announced at 3 PM; Check Prizes, Other Details Here

Kerala State lottery department will declare the Monday lottery Win-Win W-615 result will announce at 3 pm today on May 10. The winning numbers are also made available on the official website of the state lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net. Those having a ticket for the Kerala Win-Win W-615 lottery can check their result by using their ticket number. All Kerala lottery draws are conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Follow these simple steps to check the Kerala lottery Monday result

Step 1. The Kerala Monday lottery result for May 10 will be published on the official website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2. Click on the tab for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 10.05.2021 Win-Win W-615’ available on the homepage

Step 3. Kerala Win-Win W-615 result will be opened

Step 4. Check your Kerala Win-Win W-615 lottery ticket number and match it with the numbers on the winning list

The participants of the Kerala Win-Win W-615 lottery draw can win a maximum prize of Up to Rs 70 lakh while the minimum prize that one can win is Rs 100. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. Check the list of prizes that one can win in the Kerala Monday lottery draw:

· First Prize- Rs 70 lakhs

· Second Prize- Rs 10 lakhs

· Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

· Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

· Fifth Prize- Rs 1,000

· Sixth Prize- Rs 500

· Seventh Prize- Rs 100

· Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

The Kerala Monday lottery winners will have to submit their winning tickets along with a self-attested copy of both sides of the ticket, two passport size photographs duly attested by a gazetted officer and other required documents. The prize money can be claimed from the State lottery department within 30 days of the declaration of the draw result. The prize money will be handed over to the winners after completing the verification as well as a tax deduction as per the state government rules.

Apart from the Monday lottery, the Kerala state lottery department also conducts a total of six weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries. One can try their luck in Nirmal, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lottery.

