Kerala Win Win W-628 Lottery Results for August 9 at 3 PM; Here Are the Guessing Numbers

If you have bought the ticket for Kerala Win Win W-628 lottery, then note that the lottery department will announce the result for the same today on August 9. You can view the results on Kerala lottery department’s official website, keralalotteries.com. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan Junction by the Kerala Lottery Department. A single lottery ticket has been priced at Rs 30. Though the live results will be out at 3 pm, however, the complete result will be available from 4 pm onwards on the official website. You can check out Live updates of the result here from 3 PM along with the full list of winners.

Kerala Lottery Guessing Number -

The guessing numbers of 09-08-2021 Kerala Lottery Win Win W-628are -

1698 1689 1968 1986

1869 1896 6198 6189

6918 6981 6819 6891

9168 9186 9618 9681

9816 9861 8169 8196

8619 8691 8916 8961

The winners of Kerala Win Win lottery will take home exciting prizes. The individual who bags the first spot in the winning list will take home a whopping prize of Rs 75 lakh. For the second and third spot winners, prices of Rs 5 lakh and Rs1 lakh have been allotted, respectively. Along with these rewards, the Kerala Lottery Department gives away a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The prize list does not end here. The winner who secures 4th position is rewarded with Rs5,000, while the winner of the fifth spot takes home Rs2,000. Individuals who land on 6th, 7th, and 8th positions are given Rs1,000, Rs500, and Rs 100, respectively.

If you are one of the winners on the list, you are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results. The results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners are suggested to surrender the winning ticket within 30 days. The winners have to make sure that the winning tickets presented at the office of Kerala Lottery department should be intact. A mutilated or torn ticket will not be accepted, hence, the winners will not receive any rewards.

Along with the winning ticket, individuals are also advised to carry passport-sized photographs and a proper identification card. Once the verification is carried out successfully, the winning amount will be transferred.

