Kerala Win Win W-629 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Result for August 16 Announced; Check Winning Numbers

Kerala state lottery department has announced the results of the lucky draw for Win Win W-629 on Monday. The lucky draw is taking place at Gorky Bhavan, near bakery junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The price of one Win Win lottery W-629 ticket was set at Rs 40 while the winners of today’s lucky draw will take impressive prize money. The first prize for the Win Win (W-629) lottery is set at Rs 75 lakh while the second prize for the lucky draw is Rs 5 lakh. Those who win third place in the lucky draw take home Rs 1 lakh while one consolation prize winner will receive Rs 8,000 from the Kerala Lottery department.

WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: WV 534241

WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: WY 295708

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE:

WN 228488 WO 195183

WP 794149 WR 448010

WS 707614 WT 450650

WU 326906 WV 679894

WW 554583

To be continued…

WINNING NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZES OF RS 8,000 ARE:

WN 534241 WO 534241

WP 534241 WR 534241

WS 534241 WT 534241

WU 534241 WW 534241

WX 534241 WY 534241

WZ 534241

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To be announced

WINNING NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To be announced

Follow these steps to check if your lottery ticket is one of the winning tickets in today’s lucky draw:

Step 1: Go to the homepage of the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department by following the given link: www.keralalotteryresult.net after the results are made available online on Monday.

Step 2: As the homepage of the lottery website opens, click on the hyperlink saying ‘Kerala Lottery Result 16.08.2021 Win Win (W-629) Winners List’

Step 3: The results of the August 16 lucky draw will be displayed on a fresh webpage on your smart device.

Step 4: Once you have the winning list in front of you, begin the process of tallying the ticket numbers mentioned with the one that you own.

The prize winners of Monday’s Win-Win (W-629) must verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days. Winners will receive the prize money after the mandatory deduction of taxes if applicable on the amount.

