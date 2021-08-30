CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Kerala Win Win W-631 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for August 30
Kerala Win Win W-631 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for August 30

First prize winner of Kerala Win Win W-631 lottery will take home Rs 75 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

Kerala Win Win W-631 Lottery Result 2021 Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Monday, August 30 lottery. Check live updates of result here from 3 pm

Kerala state lottery will be conducting the lucky draw for today’s Win Win W 631 lottery at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan. The results for Monday’s lucky draw will be announced later in the afternoon on the official website of the lottery department: www.keralalotteryresult.net Participants can watch the results of the lucky draw in real time on the website from 3pm. The complete result of Win Win W 631 lucky draw will be revealed by 4pm on the website.

Ticket number that wins the first prize for Win Win W-631 will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize for Win Win W 631 is worth Rs 5 lakh while the third prize for today’s lottery is Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize for Win Win W 631 is Rs 8,000. The state lottery department will also award fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth prizes worth Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 100 respectively.

Today’s Guessing Numbers for Win Win W 631 Lottery are:

7432     7423     7342      7324

7243     7234     4732      4723

4372     4327     4273      4237

3742     3724     3472      3427

3274     3247     2743      2734

2473     2437     2374      2347

Follow these simple steps to check today winning list for Win Win W 631 lottery:

Step 1: To watch the results in real time or check the full list of winning tickets, visit the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department: www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: The homepage of the official lottery website will flash the hyperlink that would read ‘Kerala Lottery Result 30.08.2021 Win Win W 631 Winners List’

Step 3: Once you click on the hyperlink, you will be redirected to the winning list for August 30 lottery

Step 4: Check the list of winning tickets thoroughly to see if your lottery ticket number matches with any of the numbers mentioned on the winners’ list.

It is also advised that prize winners verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once confirmed, lottery winners must submit their tickets to the lottery department within 30 days and undergo a mandatory authentication process to receive the winning amount.

first published:August 30, 2021, 13:06 IST