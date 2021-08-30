Kerala Win Win W-631 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for August 30

Kerala state lottery will be conducting the lucky draw for today’s Win Win W 631 lottery at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan. The results for Monday’s lucky draw will be announced later in the afternoon on the official website of the lottery department: www.keralalotteryresult.net Participants can watch the results of the lucky draw in real time on the website from 3pm. The complete result of Win Win W 631 lucky draw will be revealed by 4pm on the website.

Ticket number that wins the first prize for Win Win W-631 will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second prize for Win Win W 631 is worth Rs 5 lakh while the third prize for today’s lottery is Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize for Win Win W 631 is Rs 8,000. The state lottery department will also award fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth prizes worth Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 100 respectively.

Today’s Guessing Numbers for Win Win W 631 Lottery are:

7432 7423 7342 7324

7243 7234 4732 4723

4372 4327 4273 4237

3742 3724 3472 3427

3274 3247 2743 2734

2473 2437 2374 2347

Follow these simple steps to check today winning list for Win Win W 631 lottery:

Step 1: To watch the results in real time or check the full list of winning tickets, visit the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department: www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: The homepage of the official lottery website will flash the hyperlink that would read ‘Kerala Lottery Result 30.08.2021 Win Win W 631 Winners List’

Step 3: Once you click on the hyperlink, you will be redirected to the winning list for August 30 lottery

Step 4: Check the list of winning tickets thoroughly to see if your lottery ticket number matches with any of the numbers mentioned on the winners’ list.

It is also advised that prize winners verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once confirmed, lottery winners must submit their tickets to the lottery department within 30 days and undergo a mandatory authentication process to receive the winning amount.

