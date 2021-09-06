Kerala Win-Win W-632 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 6

The Monday Win-Win W 632 lottery result will be declared today from 3 pm onwards. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum. Those who have purchased the tickets for the lottery have a chance of winning the first prize worth Rs 75 lakh. The cost of one ticket of the Win-Win W 632 lottery is Rs 30. Winners of the lucky draw will have to report to the Kerala State Lottery Department Office within 30 days to claim the reward. As a part of the verification process, the winner will have to produce the lottery ticket and a valid photo ID proof. Once everything is cross-checked and confirmed the prize money will be transferred to the winner’s account.
Take a look at the guessing numbers of Win Win W 632 lottery:
3247 3274 3427 3472
3724 3742 2347 2374
2437 2473 2734 2743
4327 4372 4237 4273
4732 4723 7324 7342
7234 7243 7432 7423
Here is a look at the list of prices that a person who has purchased Win-Win W 632 lottery can win:
First Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
For checking the Win-Win W 632 lottery result follow these steps:
Step 1: Launch any internet browser of your choice and search for the official Kerala Lottery Website, keralalotteryresult.net
Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will find a link related to the result of Win Win W 632 lottery. Click it
Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will see a list of winning numbers.
If you have won any prize in the lottery, you have the option of visiting any of the three lottery offices across the state. There is an office each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.
The state lottery department organises some special lotteries on the occasions of Onam, Christmas, Vishu, and Dussehra. Other daily lotteries held by the Kerala Lottery Department include Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, Pratheeksha, Sthree Sakthi, Dhanasree, and Pournami.
