Kerala Win-Win W-632 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 6

The Monday Win-Win W 632 lottery result will be declared today from 3 pm onwards. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum. Those who have purchased the tickets for the lottery have a chance of winning the first prize worth Rs 75 lakh. The cost of one ticket of the Win-Win W 632 lottery is Rs 30. Winners of the lucky draw will have to report to the Kerala State Lottery Department Office within 30 days to claim the reward. As a part of the verification process, the winner will have to produce the lottery ticket and a valid photo ID proof. Once everything is cross-checked and confirmed the prize money will be transferred to the winner’s account.

Take a look at the guessing numbers of Win Win W 632 lottery:

3247 3274 3427 3472

3724 3742 2347 2374

2437 2473 2734 2743

4327 4372 4237 4273

4732 4723 7324 7342

7234 7243 7432 7423

Here is a look at the list of prices that a person who has purchased Win-Win W 632 lottery can win:

First Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

Third Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

For checking the Win-Win W 632 lottery result follow these steps:

Step 1: Launch any internet browser of your choice and search for the official Kerala Lottery Website, keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will find a link related to the result of Win Win W 632 lottery. Click it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will see a list of winning numbers.

If you have won any prize in the lottery, you have the option of visiting any of the three lottery offices across the state. There is an office each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

The state lottery department organises some special lotteries on the occasions of Onam, Christmas, Vishu, and Dussehra. Other daily lotteries held by the Kerala Lottery Department include Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, Pratheeksha, Sthree Sakthi, Dhanasree, and Pournami.

