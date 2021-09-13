Kerala Win Win W-633 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 13

Monday marks the much-anticipated lucky draw for Kerala Lottery department’s Win Win W-633 tickets. The lucky draw for the Win Win W-633 will take place on Monday afternoon at Gorky Bhavan in state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Check out this space from 3 pm to get live updates of the lucky draw as and when they are announced.

Ticket-holder winning the first place in today’s lucky draw will be taking home Rs 75 lakh followed by the second prize winner of Win Win W-633 taking Rs 5 lakh. The second runner-up of Win Win W-633 will receive Rs1 lakh. The consolation prize winner of Win Win W-633 will take home Rs 8,000.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Win Win W-633 lottery on 13.09.2021 is ending with:

5801 5810 5081 5018

5180 5108 8501 8510

8051 8015 8150 8105

0581 0518 0851 0815

0158 0185 1580 1508

1850 1805 1058 1085

Take a look at the following steps if you wish to check the lottery tickets that won the prize in Monday’s lucky draw:

Step 1: Make sure you have a proper internet connection as you use your smartphone or computer to reach the official website

Step 2: The website will open up with a link that will take you to the web page with the winning list of Win Win W-633 lottery. Click on “13-09-2021 Win Win Lottery Results W 633”

Step 3: The new web page will feature the list of lottery tickets that have won the money prizes for Win Win W-633 lucky draw.

Step 4: Get your Win Win W-633 ticket and check if the number mentioned on it is seen anywhere on the winning list.

Winners of Monday’s Win Win W-633 lucky draw are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After they confirm the winning ticket, winners must visit the lottery office with their ticket and identification documents for further authentication steps before they receive the prize money.

