Kerala Win Win W-633 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 13
1-MIN READ

Kerala Win Win W-633 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 13

The first prize winner of Win Win W-633 will get Rs 75 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

Kerala Win Win W-633 Lottery Result 2021 Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Monday, September 13 lottery. Check live updates of the results here from 3 pm

Monday marks the much-anticipated lucky draw for Kerala Lottery department’s Win Win W-633 tickets. The lucky draw for the Win Win W-633 will take place on Monday afternoon at Gorky Bhavan in state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Check out this space from 3 pm to get live updates of the lucky draw as and when they are announced.

Ticket-holder winning the first place in today’s lucky draw will be taking home Rs 75 lakh followed by the second prize winner of Win Win W-633 taking Rs 5 lakh. The second runner-up of Win Win W-633 will receive Rs1 lakh. The consolation prize winner of Win Win W-633 will take home Rs 8,000.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Win Win W-633 lottery on 13.09.2021 is ending with:

5801     5810     5081      5018

5180     5108     8501      8510

8051     8015    8150       8105

0581     0518    0851       0815

0158     0185    1580      1508

1850    1805    1058        1085

Take a look at the following steps if you wish to check the lottery tickets that won the prize in Monday’s lucky draw:

Step 1: Make sure you have a proper internet connection as you use your smartphone or computer to reach the official website

Step 2: The website will open up with a link that will take you to the web page with the winning list of Win Win W-633 lottery. Click on “13-09-2021 Win Win Lottery Results W 633”

Step 3: The new web page will feature the list of lottery tickets that have won the money prizes for Win Win W-633 lucky draw.

Step 4: Get your Win Win W-633 ticket and check if the number mentioned on it is seen anywhere on the winning list.

Winners of Monday’s Win Win W-633 lucky draw are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After they confirm the winning ticket, winners must visit the lottery office with their ticket and identification documents for further authentication steps before they receive the prize money.

first published:September 13, 2021, 13:17 IST