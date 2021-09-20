Kerala Win Win W-634 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 20

The Kerala lottery department will be conducting the lucky draw for the Win-Win W-634 lottery on Monday. The lucky draw will start at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Those who have purchased the tickets for today’s lucky draw can check the live updates here from 3 pm. The top prize for Win-Win W-634 lottery is Rs 75 lakh while the second and third prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs1 lakh. The consolation prize for Win-Win W-634 lottery is Rs 8,000.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Win-Win W-634 lottery 20.09.2021 are ending with:

1958 1985 1598 1589

1895 1859 9158 9185

9518 9581 9815 9851

5198 5189 5918 5981

5819 5891 8195 8159

8915 8951 8519 8591

Read: Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-81 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for Onam Bumper for September 19

Winners of Monday’s Win-Win W 634 lottery must verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After confirming the ticket in the Gazette, winners must contact the lottery department officials to claim the prize.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here