Kerala Win Win W-634 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 20
1-MIN READ

Kerala Win Win W-634 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 20

The first prize winner stands a chance to win Rs 75 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

The first prize winner stands a chance to win Rs 75 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

Kerala Win Win W-634Lottery Result 2021 Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for September 20. Check LIVE UPDATES here from 3 pm

The Kerala lottery department will be conducting the lucky draw for the Win-Win W-634 lottery on Monday. The lucky draw will start at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Those who have purchased the tickets for today’s lucky draw can check the live updates here from 3 pm. The top prize for Win-Win W-634 lottery is Rs 75 lakh while the second and third prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs1 lakh. The consolation prize for Win-Win W-634 lottery is Rs 8,000.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Win-Win W-634 lottery 20.09.2021 are ending with:

1958     1985     1598     1589

1895     1859     9158     9185

9518     9581     9815     9851

5198     5189     5918     5981

5819     5891     8195     8159

8915    8951    8519       8591

Winners of Monday’s Win-Win W 634 lottery must verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After confirming the ticket in the Gazette, winners must contact the lottery department officials to claim the prize.

first published:September 20, 2021, 13:34 IST