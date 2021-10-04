Kerala Win Win W-636 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 4

Kerala lottery department will be running the lucky draw for the Win Win W-636 tickets on Monday. The lucky draw will take place today afternoon at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. You can check LIVE updates of the lucky draw here from 3 pm. The first prize winner of the Win Win W-636 lucky draw will receive Rs 75 lakh, while the second and third prize winners of Monday’s lucky draw will take home Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Win Win W-636 04.10.2021 Lottery are ending with:

5243 5234 5423 5432

5324 5342 2543 2534

2453 2435 2354 2345

4523 4532 4253 4235

4352 4325 3524 3542

3254 3245 3452 3425

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

October 5: Sthree Sakthi SS-281; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 6: Akshaya AK-518; First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

October 7: Karunya Plus KN-389: Frist Prize: Rs 80 lakh

October 8: Nirmal NR-245; First Prize: Rs 70 lakh.

