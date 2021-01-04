Kerala WinWin W-597 Lottery Results to be Announced at 3pm Today

The Kerala state lottery department will announce the results of WinWin W-597 lottery in the afternoon today. The winner of the first prize will receive a whopping Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will take home Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize winner will bag Rs 1 lakh. There will also be a consolation prize worth Rs 5,000. While a single lottery ticket is priced at Rs 40, the entire book comes for Rs 750.

The draw will be conducted by the lottery department of the state at Gorky Bhavan. The results will be streamed live on the official website of the lottery department at keralalotteries.com. The results of the WinWin W-597 lottery will start coming in from 3 PM onwards. The full results will be available on the website by 4 PM.

In case the prize amount is less than Rs 5,000, the winners would be allowed to collect the money from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize money is more than that, the winners would have to visit the government lottery office or a bank where they will be required to surrender their lottery tickets and get their id verified. The winning ticket must be surrendered within 30 days of the declaration of results.

The lottery office will verify the ticket number and its authenticity along with the identity proof brought by the ticket holder. The winning amount will be given only after the verification process is done. There may be tax deductions on the winning amount.

Steps to check the WinWin W-597 lottery result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the state lottery department at www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the “Lottery Results” link displayed on the Homepage

Step 3: Look for WinWin W-597 in the table available on the page

Step 4: Click on “View” in the row against WinWin W-597

Step 5: WinWin W-597 results will open, which will contain the list of winners with the ticket numbers

The state lottery department conducts seven weekly lotteries - Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries. It also organizes festival bumper draws on the occasion of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra.