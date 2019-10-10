Kerala Woman Accused of Killing 6 of Family With Cyanide Linked to 3 More Deaths

Kozhikode (Kerala): Suspicion has now arisen over three more deaths linked to Jolly, the woman who is the prime suspect in six mysterious deaths in her family, and who is currently in judicial custody even as reports have surfaced that she was also planning to eliminate two children.

On Wednesday, Elsamma, wife of the uncle of Jolly's first husband Roy Thomas (who was murdered by Jolly with cyanide), told the media that with reports now surfacing linking Jolly to several other murders, she suspects her involvement in two deaths in her family - that of her son Sunish who died in a bike accident in 2002 and his cousin Vincent who was found hanging.

Doubts have also been raised over the death of Ramakrishnan, a Congress worker, by his son and the police has tagged this case along with the five other deaths that took place in Jolly's family between 2002 and 2016.

Superintendent of Police KG Simon who is leading the probe, on Wednesday said that the state police chief will decide on taking forward the scientific investigation in the matter.

"With regards to the reports of the intent of Jolly to eliminate two more children, at the moment I cannot say anything. All the murders will be investigated by separate teams," said Simon.

Jolly and her two accomplices, who helped her by supplying cyanide, have been arrested for plotting the murder of her first husband Roy Thomas and at present this is the only case that has been registered by the police probe team.

Kerala police chief Loknath Behra said he is determined to unravel the case. "First, let us get the custody of Jolly and then things will be decided," said Behra.

The police has sought the three accused's custody for 11 days and submitted an application in a local court. After hearing the police plea, the court reserved its orders for Thursday and the police is making elaborate arrangements to provide security when they are brought to the court on Thursday.

In a related development, a local astrologer from Kattapana in Idukki district from where Jolly originally hails, has also been reported missing. After preliminary questioning, Jolly had told the police that she had consulted him for astrological guidance for the welfare of her present husband.

The police have also found that the will of Roy Thomas' father was forged by Jolly who was helped by local politicians and high-level revenue officials. State Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekheran said that his department will be conducting a probe into all the revenue transactions made by Jolly and uncover any involvement of revenue officials.

Also on Wednesday, the registrar of NIT Kozhikode, Pankajakshan said that a month back police officials came to him asking him if there was an employee by the name of Jolly.

"After making detailed probe, I reported back to them that we do not have any such employee, either working as part time or full time," said Pankajakshan. Jolly had always maintained that she was a lecturer at NIT Kozhikode.

All these mysterious deaths took place in Jolly's family while six bodies were exhumed last week. The first in the family to die in 2002 was Thomas' wife and Jolly's mother-in-law Annamma, a retired teacher. She was followed by Jolly's father-in-law, Tom Thomas, in 2008. In 2011, their son and Jolly's husband Roy Thomas also died, followed by the death of Roy's maternal uncle, Mathew, in 2014.

A two-year-old child of Sily, a relative by marriage, died the following year, while Sily herself died in 2016.

The police began the probe into the deaths after Roy Thomas' brother, Rojo, now settled in the US, approached the Superintendent of Police and voiced his suspicions over the series of mysterious deaths.The police have now asked Rojo to return from the US to help in the investigation.

The police have sent the exhumed remains for forensic examination. Initial reports have indicated poisoning as the cause of the deaths and they have asked the forensic officials to expedite the test results.

(With inputs from IANS)

