Kerala Woman Allegedly Beats 4-year-old Daughter to Death for Refusing to Eat
The father of the girl child was also being interrogated.
Representative image.
Kollam (Kerala): A four-year-old girl died on Sunday after she was allegedly beaten up by her mother for refusing to eat in Kerala's Kollam district, police said.
The girl was taken to a hospital where she breathed her last. Her mother, who works as a nurse, has been taken into custody, the police told PTI.
There were injury marks on the body, they said, adding that probe was on to find whether she was assaulted.
The father of the child was also being interrogated, they added.
