English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Woman Alleges Rape by Student Activist Inside CPM's Local Office, Probe On
A case was registered after police found a newborn girl last Saturday abandoned on a roadside. They traced her mother, who said the baby was born after she was allegedly raped by a student activist inside the party office.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
Palakkad (Ker): A 21-year-old woman has filed a police complaint alleging she was raped inside the ruling CPI(M)'s area committee office at Cheruplassery in Kerala, following which a probe has been started.
A case was registered after police found a newborn girl last Saturday abandoned on a roadside. They traced her mother, who said the baby was born after she was allegedly raped by a student activist inside the party office 10 months ago, police sources said.
The woman claimed in her complaint that she went to the party office for preparation of a college magazine, when the incident happened.
A local CPI(M) leader said the woman is a SFI activist and her family has close links with the party.
The party would probe if such an incident has taken place in its office and police also should conduct a "truthful" and "scientific" probe, he added.
Police officials are yet to record statement of the man, who is being accused.
The woman and the newborn have been hospitalised, police said.
Attacking the CPI(M), senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told reporters that it was unfortunate that party offices of the CPI(M) have become "rape centres. I have regret in saying this. But that is the fact".
"Women are unsafe in Kerala in the LDF regime," Chennithala alleged.
Palakkad's MP, M B Rajesh, who is seeking a reelection on LDF ticket in the April 23 Lok Sabha polls, has demanded that truth should come out as early as possible.
Protesting against the incident, Youth Congress workers took out a march to the CPI(M)'s Cheruplassery area committee office and raised slogans.
A case was registered after police found a newborn girl last Saturday abandoned on a roadside. They traced her mother, who said the baby was born after she was allegedly raped by a student activist inside the party office 10 months ago, police sources said.
The woman claimed in her complaint that she went to the party office for preparation of a college magazine, when the incident happened.
A local CPI(M) leader said the woman is a SFI activist and her family has close links with the party.
The party would probe if such an incident has taken place in its office and police also should conduct a "truthful" and "scientific" probe, he added.
Police officials are yet to record statement of the man, who is being accused.
The woman and the newborn have been hospitalised, police said.
Attacking the CPI(M), senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told reporters that it was unfortunate that party offices of the CPI(M) have become "rape centres. I have regret in saying this. But that is the fact".
"Women are unsafe in Kerala in the LDF regime," Chennithala alleged.
Palakkad's MP, M B Rajesh, who is seeking a reelection on LDF ticket in the April 23 Lok Sabha polls, has demanded that truth should come out as early as possible.
Protesting against the incident, Youth Congress workers took out a march to the CPI(M)'s Cheruplassery area committee office and raised slogans.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- At 'PM Narendra Modi' Trailer Launch, Vivek Oberoi Responds Brilliantly When Asked If He'd Join Politics
- Vivo X27 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 710 SoC Announced
- PUBG Addiction: Karnataka Boy Writes How to Play Battle Royale Game in Answer Sheet, Fails PU Exam
- College Asks Students to Not Gatecrash Weddings, Twitter Defends It as 'Ancient Tradition'
- IPL 2019: Kohli and Chhetri Bond During RCB Training Camp
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results