Kerala Woman Appears for Cases, Wins Bar Elections Without Law Degree, Now Absconding

A woman in Kerala’s Alappuzha district managed to allegedly dupe the entire legal system and practice as an advocate for two years without an LLB degree and without having enrolled in the state bar council.

According to a report by News Minute, this year, she even contested the Bar Association Election and got elected as the librarian.

According to Live Law, which reported the incident, the woman had managed to dupe the bar by working as a junior advocate in a well known lawyer’s office in Alappuzha. Prior to that, she had done an internship with the same lawyer after claiming that she was a final year LLB student. She then claimed to have enrolled with the bar council and in 2019, and applied to get into the Alappuzha Bar Association.

In July, the Bar Association was alerted with an anonymous letter which stated that the woman had no law degree or enrollment certificate. Upon enquiring and unearthing the facts, the association alerted the Chief judge of the district and filed a police complaint with the Alappuzha North Police station.

To become a member of the bar, an LLB degree holder has to enroll with any of the bar councils and get an enrolment number and certificate. Sessy was not enrolled with the Kerala State Bar Council as she was not qualified. “But she gave an enrolment number which belonged to another lawyer in Thiruvananthapuram.

On Thursday July 23, Sessy appeared before the court to surrender and get her bail. However the Alappuzha police had also included non-bailable sections such as 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). She reportedly fled the court upon learning that she was booked under non-bailable offences. According to reports, the police have been unable to track her down so far.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here