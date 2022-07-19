Kerala Woman ASI Suspended for Sharing PFI Leader's Facebook Post against Police And Judiciary

Kerala police have suspended a woman officer for sharing a Facebook post by a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI) against the department and the judiciary. Ernakulam Range deputy inspector general (DIG) Neeraj Kumar Gupta issued the order on July 19, suspending Ramla Ismail, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with Kanjirappally police station in Kottayam district, who shared the Facebook post of PFI state leader AA Rauf on July 5.

Kanjirapalli deputy superintendent of police Babukuttan, who investigated the matter, submitted a report to Kottayam district police chief K Karthik. After checking this, he gave the report to Gupta, recommending action against Ramla. Considering this, the top police leadership decided to suspend the officer.

Though Ismail had shared the post on July 5, the action came to the fore only after News18 Kerala reported the development on July 18. Ramla Ismail, a native of Erattupetta, stated to the internal investigation committee that it was not she but her husband who shared the post on her Facebook account. However, the top police officers were not ready to accept this. The internal report mainly points out that she has failed in matters including police discipline.

Kottayam district police chief K Karthik told News18 that he cannot comment further on the report.

During a PFI rally held in Alappuzha on May 21, a boy sitting on the shoulders of a person allegedly shouted some hate slogans that triggered tumult in the state. Following this, the police arrested 31 workers of the PFI. When they came out of jail, CA Rauf, state secretary of PFI, responded on Facebook with a post against the police and court proceedings. This was the post shared by Ramla Ismail.

This is the third controversial incident in the past five months involving uniformed officials in Kerala and PFI.

On April 3, the government suspended two fire force officials and transferred three others for training PFI workers in Aluva in Ernakulam district.

In February, PK Anas, a civil police officer at the Karimannoor police station near Thodupuzha in Idukki, was terminated from service for leaking confidential information to SDPI, a political affiliate of PFI. Anas shared information about RSS workers to SDPI, an internal probe by the Kerala police found.

Moreover, the force had started a probe into the issue of three personnel at its Munnar police station in Idukku leaking confidential information to an extremist outfit in May.

