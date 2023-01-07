Kerala Woman Dies After Eating Biryani Ordered Online, Probe On Amid Repeated Instances of Food Poisoning

Yet another case of suspected food poisoning in Kerala this time in Kasaragod where a 20-year old woman died on Saturday after allegedly consuming Kuzhimanthi, a biryani dish from a local hotel.

According to PTI, Anju Sreeparvathy from Perumbala village in Kasaragod, died nearly a week after she ate a local biryani dish that she ordered online from a restaurant named Romansia in Kasaragod on December 31. According to the police, the woman was undergoing treatment since then, but unfortunately died this morning.

“A case has been registered after her parents filed the complaint. The girl died early Saturday morning," police told PTI, adding that further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.

The woman who was initially undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kerala, was later taken to another hospital in Karnataka’s Mangaluru, where she died.

Following the incident, the state Health Minister Veena George, ordered a probe into the incident. “Directions have been issued to the Food Safety Commissioner to file a report with regard to the incident. The DMO is also looking into the incident and the treatment given to the girl," George told reporters in Pathanamthitta.

She also said the licence of the hotels which are accused of food poisoning, will be cancelled under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA).

This is the second such incident in this week. Earlier, a nurse in Kottayam Medical College died allegedly after consuming food from an eatery in Kozhikode. In the same area, around 21 people fell ill after allegedly consuming food from an eatery there in December last year, police said.

In Pathanamthitta, over 100 people suffered from suspected food poisoning on January 1 after allegedly taking meals during a baptism function in a church near Keezhvaipur area of the district, police had said.

Following repeated instances of food poisoning incidents being reported in the state, Veena George had on Tuesday ordered ‘widespread’ inspections across all 14 districts and stringent action against outlets operating without licence or serving adulterated and unhygienic meals.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here