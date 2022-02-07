Kerala Woman Held for Mixing Psychotropic Drugs in Husband's Food for Six Years

A couple of years ago, Satheesh Shankar, a 38-year-old businessman had a concern about his medical condition as he developed fatigue and drowsiness. Hence, he consulted a doctor and in the medical examination, the doctor indicated that the low sugar levels may be the reason for his condition. Satheesh took medicines for it, but there was no improvement in health.

Following this, Shankar who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, now living in Sathimandiram, Pala, stopped eating from home in September 2021. Soon he noticed that the symptoms were missing and his condition was enhancing. This made him suspicious of his 35-year-old wife, Asha Suresh.

Thereafter, he started conducting an inquiry on his own. With the help of one of the friends of Asha, Satheesh came to know that his wife had been mixing high doses of psychotropic drugs in his food since 2015. He got the evidence from an audio clip of the conversation with his wife and her friend.

According to Police, Satheesh found visuals of Asha adulterating the food from the CCTV footage inside his house. Then he clicked a photo of the medicines with the help of his wife’s friend.

On February 4, the police arrested Asha on the basis of a complaint along with evidence such as CCTV visuals and audio clips filed by Satheesh with the Kottayam district police chief. According to the police, Asha used a drug prescribed for obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). Satheesh tested the medicine named in the audio clip at the laboratory of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram.

The couple had got married in 2006 and settled in Pala has two daughters. The eldest is in the seventh standard while the youngest is in the third standard. After initially struggling in business, Satheesh entered into wholesale distribution of ice creams and it became profitable. In 2012, Satheesh brought his own house at Palaakkad near Pala.

According to police, the woman drugged the food and water and ensured he brought that to the office when he was not visiting the house. Moreover, Asha had sought the help of her elder daughter to mix the drugs in water kept for Suresh’s use at his company as she allegedly fooled her daughter by telling the medicine was meant to heal his violent behaviour. The woman used to quarrel with Satheesh over trivial matters. She also had filed a complaint claiming harassment from Satheesh, earlier.

During the investigation, it was also revealed in the audio conversation that the woman’s mother had used the same method of mixing the ‘medicine’ to her father.

‘He is now a toothless lion. No trouble,’ she told the friend, about her father, who was reportedly received dangerous medication, allegedly by her mother. According to the police, Asha’s mother is now abroad with another daughter.

Though Asha’s motive is not yet revealed, according to the statement given by the woman, her husband was not giving her anything from his wealth and assets. She alleged that he was planning to share his assets with his family members and brothers.

