Kerala Woman Killed in Sunday’s Bomb Attacks to Have Funeral in Sri Lanka, Help Pours in

At the time of bombings, Razeena Abdul Khader was about to check out from Shangri La Hotel to catch a flight to Dubai where she lived with her family.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
Kerala Woman Killed in Sunday’s Bomb Attacks to Have Funeral in Sri Lanka, Help Pours in
Thiruvananthapuram: What would have been a hearty farewell for Razeena Abdul Khader ended up being her final journey. A Malayali from Kasargod town in Kerala, Razeena was on a brief visit to meet her dear ones settled in Sri Lanka’s Colombo, where bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday, killing 207 and injuring 450 people.

At the time of bombings, she was about to check out from the hotel to catch a flight to Dubai where she lived with her family.

Razeena and her husband Abdul Khader came to Sri Lanka a week ago and stayed in the Shangri La Hotel. Abdul had packed for Dubai early in the day and Razeena insisted on staying back to meet the relatives. Her father P.S. Abdulla and other relatives have been staying there for several years.

However, despite the government assuring the family to airlift her mortal remains to Kerala, the relatives chose a funeral in Sri Lanka. Razeena has a Sri Lankan citizenship.

Aid from Kerala

A special medical team has been constituted from Kerala. The 15-member squad is led by Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Deputy Superintendent Dr S.S. Santhosh Kumar. Given the nod by the respective governments in India and Sri Lanka, the team is ready to take off and engage in rescue operations.

Indian High Commission in Action

The Indian High Commission is extending support to Indians stranded in Sri Lanka following the bombings. External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted the following phone numbers of Indian High Commission -- +94777903082, +94112422788, +94112422789 -- for help and assistance. Swaraj has been replying swiftly to those making enquiries on Twitter.

Four among those killed in the attack are Indian. Hundreds of injured have sought treatment in various hospitals. Twenty Four have been taken into custody and authorities are on high alert.
