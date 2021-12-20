Kerala: Woman Kills Husband With Paramour’s Help, Buries Body in Backyard

The Kerala Police have arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly killing the former’s husband on Sunday. All the three hail from West Bengal.

It all started with Reshma Beevi, a 40-year-old woman residing in Perincherry near Thrissur, lodging a police complaint alleging that her husband, Mansoor Malik, 40, was missing. Reshma told police that she killed her husband over a family dispute.

In her statement with the police, Reshma said that her husband, a goldsmith by profession, used to quarrel with her and beat her on a regular basis under the influence of alcohol. On Sunday, following a family dispute, she beat him with a machete and he died on the spot, she said.

However, the police didn’t believe her as her statement had many discrepancies, and so they quizzed her again. During the second interrogation, Reshma changed her version and said she killed her husband and buried the body with the help of her own worker, Beeru (33), a native of Bengal.

But police zeroed in on the truth after they questioned both Beeru and Reshma in detail. Reshma admitted that she and Beeru had developed an intimate relationship and wanted to start a life together. Hence, they decided to eliminate Mansoor.

According to Reshma, Beeru had beaten up Mansoor to death with her consent. On Sunday, Mansoor was given alcohol, following which Beeru hit him on his head while he was in an inebriated state. Reshma and Beeru then kept the body in the toilet for a whole day. Then at night, they dug a pit in the backyard of the house and dumped the body. Later, Reshma went to the police to lodge a missing complaint.

The body was exhumed in the presence of police. Police have also received information that Reshma and Beeru had bought a house to start life afresh.

