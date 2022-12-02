Kerala Woman Marries Chennai Man After Facing Obstacles; Judge Unites Couple Through Video Call

In yet another tale of tumultuous love story, a couple eloped and got married after facing obstacles from the girl’s family.

The duo, Kamaleswaran (22) is a first-year B.A. Economics student at Madras University from Tiruvottiyur in Chennai, while Sajitha (22) from Kerala is a third-year student at the same University. In the WhatsApp group which was created for syllabus sharing, the duo got acquainted and exchanged information regarding the subject by reportedly asking doubts.

As days went by, Sajitha fell in love with Kamaleswaran and after almost two weeks of time, Kamaleswaran accepted Sajitha’s desire to marry him after the former has first expressed it. Later, when Sajitha went to her home in Kerala’s Thrissur, her brother learned about the duo’s relationship and threatened her.

According to police, Sajitha’s parents began searching for a groom for their daughter. Inconsolable over this, she was invited to Chennai by Kamaleswaran. Following this, Sajitha reportedly left home, boarded a train to Chennai, and arrived at Central Railway Station. After Kamaleswaran received her and introduced Sajitha to his parents, they consented to their marriage and the young couple recently got married at Muthumariamman Temple at Parrys Corner in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Sajitha’s parents in Kerala lodged a missing complaint at the police station and speculated that she may have traveled to Chennai at the same time. The Kerala police subsequently registered a case and also traveled to Chennai on the basis of the complaint and searched Kamleswaran’s home. As the couple knew the Kerala police would come hunting for them, the duo reportedly spent the day on buses and the night on railway station platforms.

At one point, they sought safety at the Tiruvottiyur police station with a lawyer. When the Kerala police arrived, they commanded that Sajitha be brought to Kerala so that she may appear before the judge. Though Sajitha’s family made a concerted effort to bring her to Kerala, the woman was not at all at ease, said the police.

As Sajitha seemed stubborn, the Kerala police had no choice but to present her through a video call to the Kerala judge. While Sajitha was questioned by the judge regarding the issue, she was given permission to go with Kamaleswaran as she had requested.

