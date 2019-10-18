Kerala Woman Sits in Protest Outside Husband's House after Triple Talaq, Cops Register Case

Thiruvananthapuram: A case has been registered against a 35-year-old man for giving triple talaq to his wife who sat outside his house in protest with their two children for the last five days.

The woman, Fatimah Juveria, 24, said she did not want the instant divorce that has now been criminalised by the central government and sought to live with her husband, AK Sameer, and children.

Juveria filed a case on Thursday against Sameer, an accountant working in the Gulf, following which the Valayam Police in Kozhikode district registered a case against him under sections 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. Police said an investigation is underway.

Juveria, who brought her five-year-old daughter and two-year-old son to the protest site, said Sameer has remarried. She said trouble started about one-and-a-half year ago when Sameer gave her talaq which she did not accept.

“Sameer’s mother and brother used to attack me physically. After that, I had filed a case with police and had also approached the family court seeking maintenance,” she said. Juveria said when Sameer come to town recently to attend the case hearings, she came to know that he was getting married again.

“When I met him outside the court premises, I questioned him on his remarriage. He told me that it didn’t matter to me as he was giving me talaq. I realised they had transferred the house into his brother's wife's name. It's only then that I decided to sit in protest outside his house,” Juveria said.

Daughter of a daily wage labourer, Juveria got married to Sameer at the age of 18. Unemployed, she said her family was not in a position to support her financially. Though she has now stopped her protest outside Sameer's house, Juveria said would continue her fight till her demands were met.

