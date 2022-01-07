Kerala Woman Steals Baby from Hospital in a Bid to Win Back Boyfriend, Caught in Less Than 2 Hours

A newborn was kidnapped from Kerala’s Kottayam Medical College on Thursday, allegedly by a 33-year-old woman who wanted to win back her boyfriend.

On January 6, a woman named Ashwathy gave birth to a baby girl but she was in for a big shock the next morning when she found the baby missing.

Abhinath, Ashwathy’s brother, said that the accused came wearing an overcoat like the kind worn by doctors. “She explained that since the baby has yellowish colour, a test needs to be conducted. My sister and her mother-in-law did not have any doubt as it’s not just one doctor who comes for visit. She said the baby is being taken for the test on the fourth floor. When the family saw that the child was being taken to the ground floor, they developed a doubt and ran behind the accused."

At the nursing station they told us the baby is not there and authorities were alerted. Abhinath said, “We cannot explain in words what we went through in the one and a half hours when the search was on."

Within one and a half hours, the baby was found by the police and reunited with the family.

The police found that Neethu, 33, who runs an event management company, had planned the kidnapping in a bid to get back with her lover.

“Neethu is married and has a son and her husband lives abroad. She was in a relationship with a guy and they both started living together. In this period, she got pregnant and told her boyfriend about it. But the pregnancy got aborted and she did not tell her boyfriend about it. He wanted to end the relationship and was planning to get married to someone else. In bid to win him back, she kidnapped the child to take to the him and tell him it was their child," said Shilpa Dyavaiah, Kottayam SP.

A case has been registered against Neethu under IPC sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 368 (concealing or keeping in confinement a kidnapped person), 370 and 419 (punishment for cheating or impersonation).

Her son has been handed over to her parents.

