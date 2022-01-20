Kerala Woman Thwarts Theft Bid After Spotting Man in Maxi Outside Parents' Home on CCTV Footage

A vigilant woman was successful in preventing an attempted midnight theft at her parents’ home by keeping a track of CCTV footage from the house on her mobile phone.

The incident took place around 1.30 am on Wednesday at the house of octogenarian MM Mathew, who is an ex-serviceman from Keezhoor near Kaduthuruthy. According to police, Mathew’s daughter Sonia, living 30 km from her parents’ house, was tracking CCTV footage and immediately informed their neighbour on detecting suspicious movement.

Police said the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Bobbins John, was arrested around 2.30 am. When tracking the CCTV footage on her mobile phone, Sonia was shocked to see a man wearing a maxi dress moving around on the terrace of her parents’ house, police added.

Police further said Sonia noticed the man was trying to cover the third camera after having covered two cameras with a cloth. She immediately called her parents’ neighbour for help, who quickly responded and called Thalayolaparambu sub-inspector VM Jaimon who was on patrol duty, police added.

Jaimon, who informed Velloor police station, rushed to the spot and, as soon as he arrived, the man jumped off the terrace and tried to escape. Police chased him through paddy fields and rubber plantations and caught him 1.5 km away from the spot.

Police said they also recovered a weapon the man intended to use to break into the house. A scooter was also seized from the spot.

