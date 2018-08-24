English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Woman Who Allegedly Poisoned Parents and Daughter for Lover Found Dead in Jail
The woman was arrested in April after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also hails from the village, ordered a high-level probe into the serial deaths.
Kannur (Kerala): A woman undergoing trial for allegedly killing three family members was found dead in a jail on Friday, police said.
Soumya, 28, was arrested in April after she confessed to killing her parents and her nine-year-old daughter by poisoning them in a gap of four months this year.
After her arrest, she was kept at the Kannur Women's Jail, billed as a high security prison, where she was found hanging. The body has been moved to a district hospital for autopsy.
Soumya, who had separated from her husband, had told interrogators that she killed her parents and daughter in order to live with her lover.
She was arrested after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also hails from the village, ordered a high-level probe after three deaths in the family triggered rumours and panic in the area
The police has started a probe into the alleged suicide.
