Home » News » India » Kerala: Woman, Who Survived Suicide Attempt, Sexually Assaulted by Hospital Staff
1-MIN READ

Kerala: Woman, Who Survived Suicide Attempt, Sexually Assaulted by Hospital Staff

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 19:09 IST

Thrissur, India

The accused allegedly abused her when she was admitted to a room in the hospital on Friday (Representational Image: Canva)

The accused allegedly sexually abused the woman at a hospital room when she was admitted on Friday after accompanying her in an ambulance to the medical college.

A woman who survived a suicide bid was ‘sexually assaulted’ by an electrician at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, according to the police.

On the basis of the woman’s complaint, Dayalal, an electrician at Kodungallur Taluk hospital was arrested, reports PTI.

According to the police, the woman who attempted suicide was immediately taken to Kodungallur taluk hospital. Later, she was referred to the Government Medical College hospital.

The matter came to light after the survivor informed the staff and police about the incident.

The Kodungallur police reportedly caught him and handed him over to the Medical College police, which is investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George has ordered a probe into the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

