Women Beats Up 'Disobedient' 3-year-old Son in Kerala; Toddler Slips Into Coma
The police said that they are trying to get details about the child's family and also to find out whether his father and mother were his biological parents.
Kochi: A three-year old boy has slipped into coma after being allegedly subjected to torture by his mother near here for being 'disobedient', police said Thursday.
The toddler, who suffered severe brain injury, underwent a surgery at a private hospital in Aluva near here where his condition was stated to be critical, they said.
The woman, who hails from Jharkhand, has been arrested under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act (punishment for cruelty to child).
Police said the woman had allegedly beaten up the child and tortured him as he was disobedient, adding investigations were on. The shocking incident came to light when the father of the boy brought him to the hospital Wednesday night saying he had injured himself by falling off a desk.
Suspecting foul play, doctors informed police. It was found the boy was beaten with a wooden object and there were burn injuries on several parts of his body, police said. "The kid has suffered serious head injuries. Right side of the brain is fully damaged. Emergency surgery was performed. His condition is critical," a hospital source said.
There was internal bleeding which has been stopped, and the child was in a comatose state and currently on ventilator support, the source added. Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said the government would bear all expenses of the child's treatment.
She also said a team of experts from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam will reach the hospital for providing better medical care to the child. The police here said they have contacted their Jharkhand counterparts to get details about the child's family and also to find out whether his father and mother were his biological parents.
