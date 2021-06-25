Kerala Women's Commission Chief Quits After Row Over Her Controversial Comment

Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson MC Josephine on Friday resigned from her post after facing an intense public backlash including on social media over her ‘insensitive’ and ‘rude’ comments to a domestic violence victim during a live news programme on a Malayalam news channel. The decision of her resignation was announced following the CPI(M) state secretariat meeting. In the CPM meeting held at AKG Bhawan in Thiruvananthapuram she was asked to explain her comment. Despite her clarification, the party reportedly insisted that she should submit her resignation.

She has been heading the women’s panel since 2017 and she is a senior CPI-M central committee member.

Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson MC Josephine tenders her resignation after her 'then you suffer' remark to a domestic violence victim pic.twitter.com/g16lAVpAxe— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

On June 23, Josephine made rude comments when a woman from Ernakulam district of Kerala called in during a live show on Manorama news to complain of torture at the hands of her husband and mother-in-law. Josephine enquired if she should approach to the Police, to which the woman replied that she didn’t tell anyone. After listening to this, Josephine snapped back, saying, “Enna pinne anubhavicho! (Oh, then you suffer!)”. She also advised the woman to approach the family court so that her family can be compensated.

The woman caller on the show was trying to explain her plight, however, Josephine told her to “suffer” for not going to the police to file a complaint against her husband and mother-in-law.

The comment made by Josephine sparked a row leading to Opposition parties calling for her sacking as the chief of the women’s panel.

After facing backlash, Josephine in her first reaction on June 24 said she did not make such a comment and her statements were being twisted. Josephine apologised for her comment in the evening after protests intensified.

I didn't say this. There are women who aren't willing to listen to us. We suggest women to file complaint making the case stronger as we can't reach everywhere: MC Josephine, Chairperson, Kerala Women's Commission on her 'then you suffer' remark to domestic violence victim(24.06) pic.twitter.com/flzFtde1YI— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

A woman on call said she was being tortured by her husband & mother-in-law. I got to know that she didn't file complaint. Later, I realised that I shouldn't have reacted in such manner. I'd like to express regret if my words have hurt her: MC Josephine, Kerala Women's Commission— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

She also apologized to the woman saying that “I would like to express regret if my words have hurt her.”

