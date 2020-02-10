Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kerala X’mas New Year Bumper Lottery BR-71: All You Need to Know about Results, Tickets, Prize, Draw Date

The Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper 2020 Lottery live results announcement will start at 2 pm, whereas the official results will be available 3 pm onwards at keralalotteries.com.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 12:37 PM IST
Kerala X’mas New Year Bumper Lottery BR-71: All You Need to Know about Results, Tickets, Prize, Draw Date
Image of representation. (Reuters)

The Kerala state lottery department is all set to announce the results of Christmas New Year Bumper 2020 results on Monday, February 10, 2020. This year, the lottery is a different from other years, including a mega prize for the winner. The Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper 2020 Lottery live results announcement will start at 2 pm, whereas the official results will be available from 3 pm onwards. All those who are interested can check the lottery result at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala X’mas New Year Bumper Lottery BR-71: Prize Money and Ticket

The first prize for Kerala X’mas New Year Bumper Lottery BR-71 is worth Rs 12 crores. The second and third winner will receive Rs 50 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively. The state lottery department will draw 10 lotteries each for second and third position.

The price ticket of Kerala X’mas New Year Bumper Lottery BR-71 is Rs 200. If you want to buy an entire book, it will cost Rs 2,000.

Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper Lottery BR-71 Results

The live results announcement will start at 2 pm. All those who are interested can check the official results at 3 pm on the official website keralalotteries.com.

The winners will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette. All the winners will be required to surrender their tickets within 30 days.

Once the results are announced, it can be checked on the direct link.

