Assembly
Elections
2020
1-min read

Kerala X’mas New Year Bumper Lottery Results Announced at keralalotteries.com, Check Who Won Rs 12Cr

The Christmas New Year Bumper 2020 Lottery draw look place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The complete list of winners can be checked on the official website at keralalotteries.com.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 7:08 PM IST
lottery ticket
Representative Image of Lottery

Kerala New Year-Christmas Bumper Lottery Results | The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results of Christmas New Year Bumper 2020 results on Monday, February 10, 2020. The Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper 2020 Lottery live results were expected to be announced officially at 3pm. The Christmas New Year Bumper 2020 Lottery draw look place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The complete list of winners can be checked on the official website at keralalotteries.com.

The first prize for Kerala X’mas New Year Bumper Lottery BR-71 is worth Rs 12 crore. The second and third winner will receive Rs 50 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively. The state lottery department will draw 10 lotteries each for second and third position.

Kerala New Year-Christmas Bumper Lottery Results: Steps to check it

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala state lottery at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Lottery Results’ tab

Step 3: Select the ‘View’ icon before X'mas New Year Bumper 2019-2020 (BR-71)

Step 4: The X'mas New Year Bumper 2019-2020 (BR-71) result PDF will open

Step 5: Download the result and keep it safe for future reference.

Kerala New Year-Christmas Bumper Lottery Results

First Prize (Rs 12 crore): ST 269609

Second Prize (Rs 50 lakh each): CH 211517, RI 225292, ST 108949, MA 383581, SN 259502, EW 217398, YE 201260, AR 236435, BM 265478 and PR 164533

Third Prize (Rs 10 lakhs each): CH 360978, RI 157718, ST 377870, MA 381495, SN 356423, EW 254700, YE 313826, AR 297539, BM 187520 and PR 289380

The winners will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette. All the winners will be required to surrender their tickets within 30 days.

To check the Kerala New Year-Christmas Bumper Lottery Results directly, go to the direct link.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

