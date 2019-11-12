Kerala Youth Commits Suicide Allegedly After Being Thrashed by Lover's Kin

Thiruvananthapuram: A 22-year-old man ended his life on Tuesday while his lover attempted to committed suicide after he was allegedly beaten by her relatives who were opposed to their relationship.

Shahir, belonging to Kottakal, was found unconscious after consuming poison at his home early in the morning, and later succumbed later at a hospital, the police.

He was allegedly thrashed a few days ago by the family of his 17- year-old lover who lived in the same locality .

The police said that he was probably humiliated by the assault which led him to take the extreme step. The police have started the probe and identified around 15 people involved in the assault. However, no arrests have been made in the case.

Sources close to family said Shahir was beaten up in front of his family by the relatives of the girl.

"He was humiliated by the incident. His brother also got beaten up," a relative told the media.

The mob had also threatened him of dire consequences if he continued his affair with the girl, family sources said.

Following the incident, the girl attempted suicide by taking poison and she has been hospitalised.

(With PTI inputs)

