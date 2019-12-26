Kerala Youths Thrash Restaurant Staff for Not Serving Onions With Food
A CCTV footage of the incident shows a group of people beating the hotel staff in Vanchiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram. Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the restaurant worker.
Grab of the CCTV footage
Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the rising prices of onions, an incident was reported at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram where a group of youngsters allegedly beat a restaurant worker for not serving onions.
The onion prices have skyrocketed throughout the nation hovering around the Rs 100-120 mark per kilogram.
