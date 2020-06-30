Kerala's 1st Visually Impaired Student Who Wrote His Papers on Computer Secures A-plus in All Papers

A visually impaired student of Kerala who created history with an A-plus score on all subjects in the state SSLC examinations wrote all the papers on computer on his own.

An elated Haroon Kareem, visually impaired since birth, said the basic thing for success is independence. “In that perspective the importance of this system, writing the exam myself on the computer is very important," he said.

Most students having similar issues usually seek the help of scribes while writing their exams. However, Haroon feels when someone else writes a paper for another person, one does not know exactly what they write and also the speed gets reduced. “We have so much of technology now, so it is better to make use of that while writing our papers on our own," he said.

It was only after having studied in a special education institute till seventh standard that he joined a regular school, the government higher secondary school, Mankada.

With dreams of graduating from Standford University as a software engineer, Haroon believes those with visual impairment should be sent to inclusive schools aided with latest technology and not special institutes.

As he wrote the exam in a computer provided by the authorities, the invigilator read out the questions and he typed out the answers onto the computer.

Students with visual impairments can take extra 20 minutes for a two-hour exam, but Haroon said he finished all his exams without having used the additional time.

Haroon’s mother, P Sabeera, is a teacher, while his father is a business person. He has two elder sisters.