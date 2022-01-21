Kerala’s Active Covid Cases Jump 10 Times Since January 1; 19-Fold Rise in Daily Infections

The active Covid-19 cases in Kerala have increased by more than 10 times since January 1 while daily infections were up by over 19 times during the same period, the official state government data analysed by CNN-News18 shows.

Kerala reported 18,904 active Covid-19 cases on January 1 and the caseload has jumped to 1.99 lakh in the last three weeks. While the state was clocking 2,500 cases during the first few days of the new year, January 20 saw nearly 19-time rise in daily cases to 46,387 and test positivity rate soaring to 40.2%.

In fact, January 20 numbers were the highest ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the Covid-19 in 2020. So far, the highest daily cases reported were 43,529, last May.

According to the daily Covid-19 bulletin of the state government’s Department of Health and Family Welfare, the growth rate in newly declared cases increased by 211% in the last week from January 12 compared to the previous week.

The state has been reporting the rise at a time when it is said that the current third wave is ebbing in several cities including Delhi and Mumbai. According to the government-backed Sutra Model, the peak of third wave has been breached in Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

It is also important to note that while states are being suspected of doing away with testing, Kerala doubled the daily Covid examination between January 1 and 20. While the state conducted 48,658 tests on January 1, around 1.15 lakh samples were evaluated on January 20. Around 91,983 samples were tested on January 19. Delhi, however, conducted 74,622 tests on January 1 and 57,776 on January 19, and 57,290 on January 20.

The Covid-19 mortality rate in Kerala has been increasing since the beginning of new year. A total of 3,466 deaths were reported on January 1, however, the majority of them were backlogs.

Kerala is the state with the highest rate of vaccination per million. Nearly 100% of the eligible population that is 2.67 crore have been vaccinated with the single dose while 83% has been fully vaccinated as of January 20. Further, 60% (9.12 lakh) of the population among the 15-17 age group has been partially vaccinated.

The state has decided to impose lockdown-like curbs on next two Sundays due to high cases, however, essential services will continue to function.

