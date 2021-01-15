Kerala's Ambitious K-FON Project to be Completed by July, Says State FinMin; to Give Free Internet to BPL Families

During the budget session in Kerala, State Finance Minister Dr Thomas Isaac on Friday announced that the first phase of the K-FON project will be completed in February.

The first phase consists of network operating centres, 14 district PoPs and 600 associated offices. The ambitious project, which will entirely be finished by July this year, has been allocated Rs 166 crore from the state’s budget.

Under the K-FON project, internet will be provided free of cost to BPL families and 30,000 government institutions will be connected to high speed intranet facility.

The internet speed will range from 10MBPS to 1GBPS and all service providers will have equal opportunity of access, instead of monopoly for one.

The aim of the project is to improve the quality of internet and provide better service at cheaper rates.

E-commerce and digital services will be made available to industrial, Commercial and Tourism enterprises, including small scale sector of Kerala.