Kerala's Anupama and Ajith Get Married Weeks After Winning A Long Battle to Get Their Baby Boy Back

Weeks after overcoming several hurdles to get their one-year-old baby boy, Anupama and Ajith were formally married on Friday, making it official in the local Registrar office here. “We had submitted our papers for getting legally married a few weeks back and somehow we were asked to come on the last day of 2021. We are really happy now and this day even happier as we have become legally husband and wife in the presence of our son," said a beaming Anupama to the media.

“We never planned this, as we had stopped making all such planning after realising nothing went as we planned. Now the only agenda we have before us is to show how to live well and nothing else is going to matter," added Anupama.

Four days after she delivered her baby boy in October 2020, Anupama’s parents forcibly took it away and then two state-backed agencies, Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCWC) and the Child Welfare Committee allowed the adoption of the child to an Andhra Pradesh couple.

In a habeas corpus plea filed by Anupama, she alleged that their baby boy was forcefully taken away from her, when he was just four days old and she herself was recovering from a caesarean operation in October last year. She pointed out that her parents and four others known to her father were behind this.

Following media outcry, which began in September, action started on the distraught mother’s pleas. The local family court, which was to have formalised the adoption, stayed the process and the baby was brought from Andhra Pradesh and DNA tests done and after confirmation, Anupama and Ajith got back their baby.

Anupama blamed a few people for playing a role in taking her baby away and it included, the police, a notary, officials attached to the KSCCWC.

She was an active SFI activist while Ajith is a former local leader of the DYFI — the youth organisation of the CPI-M. Anupama’s grandfather was one of the topmost CPI-M leaders in the state capital district in the 70’s and 80’s. Despite the connections, she got a raw deal from the Pinarayi Vijayan government and it took the court to give the distraught mother justice.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.