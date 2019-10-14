Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kerala's Beloved Temple Elephant 'Rajendran' Passes Away at 70

The majestic pachyderm was part of the 34-member group of elephants taken from Thrissur to Delhi for the 1982 Asian Games opening ceremony.

PTI

Updated:October 14, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kerala's Beloved Temple Elephant 'Rajendran' Passes Away at 70
A file photo of the Thrissur Pooram. (Reuters)

Thrissur (Kerala): "Rajendran", a 70-year-old temple elephant belonging to Paramekkavu Devaswom, who was a regular presence in the famed Thrissur Pooram festivities for over 50 years, died here early on Monday following age-related ailments.

The majestic pachyderm was part of the 34-member group of elephants taken from Thrissur to Delhi for the 1982 Asian Games opening ceremony.

Known as "devotees’ elephant", the majestic tusker, which was loved and respected, died at around 3am, devaswom sources said.

The animal had been brought to the Paramekkavu temple in 1955 when it was around 12 years.

Then Melshanthi (chief priest) Parameshwara Namboodiri had raised around Rs 4,000 from devotees for the purchase of the tusker which has been participating in the Pooram festivities since 1967.

The tusker was a constant presence in various festivities in the cultural capital, including Arattupuzha Pooram, the largest and oldest temple festival held at the Sree sastha shrine here. Tall and majestic, the elephant was a crowd puller at the Thrissur Pooram, the biggest traditional cultural extravaganza of God's Own country, the sources said.

Education Minister C Raveedranath said the elephant was liked by all Pooram and elephant lovers and his death has pained everyone.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram