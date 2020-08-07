Kerala's Black Friday: State Battles Against Twin Disasters As Landslide and Airplane Tragedy Kill 29

Close to 30 people lost their lives and many were injured on Friday when Kerala was struck with twin disasters. Earlier in the day, at least 15 people were killed and 50 others feared trapped in debris after a landslide triggered by heavy rains flattened a row of dwelling units of tea estate workers in Idukki district. Nearly 250 kms away, before the day ended, a pilot and 13 passengers were killed after an Air India Express plane with more than 180 passengers on board skidded off the runway at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode.

Former Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons tweeted saying, "It was the second tragedy of the day."

Second tragedy of the day in Kerala : Air India Express skids off the run way at Kozhikode, front portion splits , pilot dies and lots of passengers injured . All passengers evacuated. Very lucky the aircraft didn’t catch fire @narendramodi @JPNadda — Alphons KJ (@alphonstourism) August 7, 2020

The landslide is said to have occurred in the wee hours when a huge mound of earth fell on the "row houses". Two children and five women were among the deceased, most of whom were plantation workers from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Fifteen bodies have been recovered so far.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government will give 5 lakh as compensation for families of those who died and the treatment cost of the injured will be borne by the state.

Compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the landslide and Rs 50,000 each to those injured, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

The tragedy came to light after a forest watchman informed authorities about the landslide as communication lines have been down in the area since the past three days. Police and fire force personnel and local residents first took up the rescue operations amid the rains while the NDRF teams were deployed soon.

A total of 15 relief camps were opened in Idukki by Friday evening and at least 513 people from 147 families were shifted there.

While the Kerala administration was reeling under a natural calamity, another man-made disaster jolted them late on Friday.

An Air India Express flight with 191 passengers onboard veered off the runway while landing at Kozhikode. One of the pilots of the Dubai-Kozhikode flight died while many passengers are feared injured.

At least 24 ambulances and fire tenders have been rushed to the airport. According to officials of the Kerala Police, scores of people have been reported injured and at least 100 shifted to various hospitals nearby. It had been raining heavily at the time of the accident.

The incident took place around 7.45 pm at Karipur airport.

"A Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Karipur Airport & broke down in two pieces," said Directorate General of Civil Aviation. "There were 191 people on board. Visibility was 2000 meter at the time of landing," the aviation regulator confirmed. The aviation regulator ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter, according to the reports.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said all 108 ambulances in Kozhikode and Malappuram are being rushed to the airport. The Government Hospital in Kozhikode is being readied to receive casualties and we have also reached out to Aster MIMS, she added.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said it was a "tragic day" for Kerala and hoped that rescue efforts will succeed in saving all the passengers. "Tragic day for Kerala. First the deaths in Munnar & now this: I hear both pilots have died. Hope rescue efforts will succeed in saving all the passengers," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram tweeted soon after the news of the accident broke.