Kerala's 'Burari' Horror? 4 of a Family Found Piled on Top of Each Other, Cops Probing Black Magic Angle

While probe is on to ascertain the cause of the death, a police officer said that they are also investigating into a "witchcraft angle" as some evidence suggests that Krishnan could be practicing black magic.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:August 2, 2018, 9:12 AM IST
Representative image
Thiruvananthapuram: In an incident reminiscent of Delhi’s Burari horror, four of a family were mysteriously found dead in the backyard of their house in Kerala’s Idukki district. The bodies were found stacked on top of each other in a pit.

The deceased have been identified as Krishnan (52), his wife Susheela (50), their daughter Arsha (21) and son Arjun (19).

According to police, no one in the neighbourhood had seen the family since the past two days. It is then that some of the neighbours and relatives decided to check on them.

When they arrived at the deceased family’s house, they found blood stains on the floor and walls, and immediately informed police. Police said a search in the backyard revealed loose soil and when they removed it, the four bodies, with injuries, were found dumped on top of each other.

A hammer and a knife were also found inside their house situated in a secluded place in a rubber estate at Mundanmudi.

While probe is on to ascertain the cause of the death, a police officer said that they are also investigating a "witchcraft angle" as some evidence suggests that Krishnan could be practicing black magic.

Some sources said that injury marks indicate that the bodies were badgered with an object, possibly a hammer. The bodies have been sent to Kottayam medical college for post-mortem.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
