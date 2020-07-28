INDIA

1-MIN READ

Kerala's Covid-19 Tally Crosses 20,000 after Highest Daily Spike Today

File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram continues to record the maximum number of cases.

Neethu Reghukumar
  • CNN-News18 Thiruvananthapuram
  • Last Updated: July 28, 2020, 8:20 PM IST
The tally of Covid-19 cases in Kerala crossed 20,000 on Tuesday, with the state reported its highest single-day spike of 1,167.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram continues to record the maximum number of cases.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there is massive spread in the state capital.

"In Kinfra Park, Menankulam, 300 have been tested; of this 88 have tested positive. In India for 12 tests one test is positive. In Kerala for 36 tests one tests positive whereas in Trivandrum one tests positive for 18 tests," he said.

The clusters are also increasing and the coastal areas continue to be a concern.

Trivandrum reported 227 positive cases on Tuesday and the total active cases in the district are 2,936.

The total cases reported in the state are 20,896 and the active cases are 10,091.

