'Kerala's Covid Surge Continues to Worry': Govt Advises 3 Key Measures to Control Infections

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said the surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala continues to be a worry and advised the state to carry out strict contact tracing and quarantine measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal during the Centre’s routine health briefing said, 49.85 per cent of total cases of Covid-19 were reported from Kerala last week.

“There are 18 districts including 10 districts of Kerala where an increasing trend in cases is seen. These 18 districts constitute 47.5 per cent of the cases," he said.

Niti Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul said a team comprising of health experts sent by the Centre visited Mallapuram in Kerala where the Total Positivity Rate (TPR) is over 17 per cent. “Containment efforts need to be strengthened", he said.

Paul also advised the state to increase active surveillance, strict contact tracing and improve enforcement of home isolation guidelines.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here