Kerala's Covid Surge: Govt Tweaked Criteria for Curbs to Allow CPI(M) Events, Says Opposition

A controversy has emerged amid Kerala’s Covid surge, with the Opposition alleging the government has manipulated the criteria for restrictions so that CPI(M) district conferences in Kasargode and Thrissur can be held.

According to the latest government order related to Covid restrictions, districts are divided into A, B and C categories based on the number of hospital admissions in a district. Earlier, restrictions were based on TPR.

According to the latest guidelines, Kasargode and Thrissur does not come under any category.

Opposition leader VD Satheshan said, “The Kerala government has manipulated the criteria for the restrictions with regard to Covid. CPI(M) conferences are happening in various districts, so they changed and manipulated the criteria for restrictions."

Satheeshan said that as per the new criteria, Kasargode and Thrissur districts were excluded from the restricted areas.

Satheeshan said, “The Opposition cancelled their programmes for the next two weeks in the entire state due to Covid. Even as the opposition is ready to co-operate with the government protocol, the ruling party is not ready to go with government direction."

Kasargode district collector had issued an order earlier banning public functions, but later it was cancelled.

A Facebook post by Kasargode district collector said, “There have been media reports that I was pressurized to cancel my order. That’s not correct. We issued order based on state government guidelines and cancelled it based on new guidelines issued. Personally, I think it’s a very good decision taken by the government to change tpr based restrictions to hospitalization based restrictions. Restrictions be imposed only if hospitalizations increase. Why burden the poor by restricting normal life if it’s not needed? It’s not salaried people like me who are affected by lockdown. It’s the rickshaw drivers who committed suicide in last lockdown.Though TPR is high, the number of tests conducted as per ICMR guidelines, are low. If we look at total number of cases and total number of admissions of severe categories of patients, it’s not as high to deserve a complete ban."

On Thursday, Kerala reported 46,387 cases. Satheeshan alleged the government was not prepared for the third wave.

