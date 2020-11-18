Kerala's Favourite 'Jawan' Held Up for Crossing the Limits

Here is a bad news for the lovers of Jawan Rum in Kerala. An order has been issued to freeze the sale of Jawan XXX Rum, after a chemical test found that it was high in potency. It has been suggested that the sale of three batches of liquor on July 20 should be stopped immediately after 'sediments' were found in it during examination.

Jawan rum is a product of Travancore Sugars and Chemicals Limited (TSCL) under the Government of Kerala. Priced at Rs 530 for a litre, Jawan XXX rum that reached the common man in 2008 is one of the popular and cheapest liquor in the state.

The sales of three batches of liquor 245, 246 and 247 dated July 20 were frozen, as per an order by the Excise Commissioner. Sample testing revealed that the alcohol content was 39.09% v / v, 38.31% v / v and 39.14% v / v. (v/v is volume/volume, a measure of alcohol content). Following this, it was directed to freeze the sale of liquor in all the three batches. The Excise Commissioner has informed the Deputy Excise Commissioners of all the divisions to take immediate action in this regard.

A week ago, the Jawan Rum sold at a bar hotel in Kozhikode district was found to contain excessive quantities of alcohol. Those who consumed Triple X Jawan rum experienced physical discomfort. An examination was conducted following a complaint lodged by a person who experienced physical distress after consuming alcohol.

The Excise officials seized two bottles of the rum and sent them to the lab for testing. In testing, it was found that more than the recommended amount of ethyl alcohol in the sample.

TSCL in Pulikeezhu near Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta is a really goose laying golden eggs for The state government. It is one of the few units in the state brewing success, literally. The seven-decade-old enterprise on the banks of the Pampa River churns out a profit of Rs 1 lakh a day by producing just one item - the Jawan Deluxe XXX Rum, according to and estimate two years ago.

Working on an 8 am to 5 pm schedule, the company produces 6,000 cases of liquor daily, amounting to nearly 60,000 litres of rum a year. ​