Kerala's Fight Over Food | A Timeline of Quarrels Over Dishes from Peanuts to Pappad, Tea to Beef

January 11, 2023 - Thiruvananthapuram

Three people were arrested after a fight at a hotel in Udiyankulangara in Thiruvananthapuram. Row erupted after a group of people reportedly got angry after another group was caught staring at the food that they were eating. The incident soon triggered a fight where one person was reportedly injured.

Januray 3, 2023 - Malappuram

A man reportedly stabbed a restaurant owner allegedly over an argument about the quantity of sugar in his tea. According to police, the accused, Subair, was at the TA restaurant in Tanur town where he was having tea. An argument soon broke out with the restaurant owner – Manaf allegedly after Subair complained that the tea he was given had less sugar. Subair reportedly left the hotel angry and retuned with a knife and stabbed the hotel owner repeatedly.

Novermber 7, 2022 - Idukki

A hotel owner and his two family members were hacked by a gang allegedly after a squabble over delay in serving fried rice. The incident led to the arrest of four people in Munnar.

October 17, 2022 - Pathanamthitta town

Several people were injured after a brawl between workers and customers at a hotel in Pathanamthitta. Four hotel employees, including three migrant workers, were injured after a group of three assaulted them for delay in serving food.

September 22 , 2022 - Alappuzha

Two people were arrested after they allegedly snatched beef fry from the victim and attacked him in Alappuzha district in Kerala.

September 15, 2022 - Idukki

A group of five men vandalised a hotel and attempted to manhandle a staff member over allegations that the hotel wasn’t serving enough chicken pieces in the fried rice that they had ordered.

August 30, 2022 - Alappuzha

The most infamous of the series of fights in the state was when three including the owner of the marriage hall were injured following a scuffle that broke out over not serving extra papadam at the wedding meal. 15 people were booked over the incident.

August 3, 2022 - Kollam

A youth was brutally assaulted in public by a group of people over a packet of chips in Kollam. A 19-year-old boy - identified as Neelakantan - was attacked by the group after he refused to share a packet of chips with them. The men were allegedly drunk when the incident occurred.

May 27, 2022 - Kottayam

Half a dozen people, including a member of a six-member gang, were injured after a quarrel over inadequate cream at a bakery in Kottayam district.

March 27, 2022 - Idukki

Among the most violent of the incidents occurred when a man was shot dead and another was seriously injured after a spat over the availability of beef at a roadside eatery turned violent. Sanal Babu, 34, who was working as a conductor in a private bus died on the spot. His friend Maliyekal Pradeep Pushkaran, 32 suffered serious injuries in the firing.

October 27, 2021 - Kollam beach

Seven people, including men and women, were injured during a brawl on the beach reportedly after the peanuts served there was not spicy enough. The family who came to the beach by car tried to return the peanuts they had bought from a roadside vendor saying that it was not spicy enough for them.

