Kerala's Financial Situation in Bad Shape: Pinarayi Vijayan
"We need an overall package, besides a special package for the returning diaspora. They will have to be rehabilitated," Vijayan said.
File photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, here on Saturday, the state was going through a tough time due to bad financial position.
"We are looking towards the Centre. We have raised the issue. We will raise it at the video conference with the Prime Minister again," said Vijayan.
Kerala had to be treated in a different way when financial packages would be prepared by the Centre, he added. "We need an overall package, besides a special package for the returning diaspora. They will have to be rehabilitated," Vijayan said.
