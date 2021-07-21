Kerala’s First Transwoman RJ and Assembly Poll Candidate Found Dead

Anannyah Kumari Alex, Kerala’s first transwoman radio jockey, who also contested for the state assembly polls, was found dead at her apartment in Kochi on Tuesday evening.

According to the Kalamassery Police, 28-year-old Anannyah was found hanging inside the bedroom of her apartment. Police suspect that it to be a case of suicide.

“Prima facie, it is a case of suspected suicide, but more details will be available only after the autopsy,” said police sources.

She had complained of serious health issues following her sex reassignment surgery last year. She even accused the doctor of medical negligence during the surgery.

State health minister Veena George has ordered an enquiry into Anannyah’s death. The minister also said an expert committee will be formed to look into the issues related to sex reassignment surgery. Director of health services has been told to conduct the enquiry. The state transgender association had also sent out a complaint on the matter.

Anannyah was a native of Kollam Peruman. Though she had filed her nomination against Indian Union Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty in Malappuram as the Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP), she pulled out during the last week of the campaigning following internal issues within DSJP.

(This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).)

