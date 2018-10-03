Kerala's Former Naxal Leader Najmal Passes Away at 72

Thrissur: Kerala social activist and former naxalite leader Najmal Babu alias TN Joy passed away at a private hospital here after prolonged illness. He was 72.Najmal, who was one of the leading faces of the naxalite movement in 1970s, was jailed during the Emergency. He is known for his campaigns demanding pension for the Emergency detainees.Najmal, a bachelor, converted to Islam and adopted the name Najmal Babu in 2015 protesting against intolerance the community faces. His conversion has to led to a massive debate in the Kerala intellectual circle.Najmal was the general secretary of the undivided Communist of Party of India Marxist Leninist (CPIML) and was a regular face during most of the public protests across the state.He also took part in nuns' protest against the alleged rape case by bishop Franco Mulakkal.Born in 1955 in famous communist family ‘Thaivalath’ as son of Neelakandhadas and Devayani, Najmal was closely associated with Left movements in the state.He has authored many books and one of the founders of Kodungallur health care institute which works for the welfare of cancer patients.Najmal’s last rites will be performed at Kodungallur juma masjid on Wednesday evening.