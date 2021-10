Kerala's Fresh Covid-19 Cases Show Declining Trend

Kerala, which is showing a decline in daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000 mark post Onam festival in August, on Monday logged less than 10,000 cases — 8,850 to be exact — and 149 deaths, taking the caseload to 47,29,083 and the toll to 25,526. One of the likely reasons for the fresh cases dipping below the 10,000 mark may be the fewer number of tests conducted on Sunday as compared to the other days of the week.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Sunday was 17,007, which brought the total recoveries to 45,74,206 and the number of active cases to 1,28,736, an official press release said. As many as 74,871 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases with 1,134, followed by Thrissur (1,077) and Ernakulam (920). Of the new cases, 50 were health workers, 42 from outside the state and 8,368 infected through contact, with the source of it not clear in 390.

There are currently 4,15,489 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,99,228 are in home or institutional quarantine and 16,261 in hospitals.

