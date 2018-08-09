GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kerala's Idduki Dam Shutters Likely to Be Opened After 26 Years as Water Reaches Full Capacity

The dam shutters are set to be opened after a gap of 26 years. As of now, shutter number three will be opened for four hours to let water out.

News18.com

Updated:August 9, 2018, 12:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kerala's Idduki Dam Shutters Likely to Be Opened After 26 Years as Water Reaches Full Capacity
File photo of Kerala's Idukki dam.
Loading...
New Delhi: After the water level in the Idukki reservoir reached its full capacity, the authorities on Thursday decided to open Cheruthoni shutters on a trial run later in the day.

The dam shutters are set to be opened after a gap of 26 years. As of now, shutter
number three will be opened for four hours to let water out.

Water level in the Idukki reservoir touched 2,398.80 feet Thursday morning. Heavy rainfall in Kerala has caused water level to rise in the dam. This is the biggest dam in the state. After the gates are opened by 50 CM, 50,000 litres will be ejected per second.

The district administration has made all arrangements to meet any eventuality. The 'orange alert' was sounded after the water level touched 2,395 feet last week, prior to the 'red alert' to be issued at 2,399 feet.

The full reservoir level of the dam is 2,403 feet. The authorities said people would be alerted when the water level touched 2,397 feet.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: PM Narendra Modi's Full Speech in Rajya Sabha

Watch: PM Narendra Modi's Full Speech in Rajya Sabha

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...