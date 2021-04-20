Kerala's Oxygen Production Up from 50 Litre Per Minute in April 2020 to 1,250 Litre Per Minute This April

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja on Tuesday said that the state is prepared to face the second wave of Covid-19.

She further said that in April 2020, the daily oxygen stock in Kerala was 99.39 metric tonne and the production was 50 litre per minute whereas in April 2021, the daily oxygen stock is 219 metric tonne and the production of oxygen is 1,250 litre per minute.

She added that on April 15, the daily requirement of oxygen in Kerala was 73 metric tonne.

“We have taken steps to increase the number of ICU beds, medical oxygen and provide vaccination. Oxygen generators are kept in eight selected hospitals and another two more oxygen generators are in the process of being kept,” Shailaja said.

She added that the State has also requested the Centre to provide oxygen if there is any shortage in the State.

