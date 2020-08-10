Kerala's Sabarimala Temple to Open for Pilgrimage Season on Nov 16, Covid Negative Certificate Mandatory

The Sabarimala temple will open for devotees during the main pilgrimage season on November 16 and will follow all protocols for Covid-19 prevention, State Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Monday.

He said all number of pilgrims will be restricted and devotees will be required to provide covid negative certificates. The decision was taken at a preliminary meeting held in the state capital to discuss arrangements at the hill shrine.

Only a limited number of devotees will be allowed and entry will be restricted through the virtual queue management system. "Further meetings will decide on the exact protocols which will have to be followed. Chief Minister will also be joining in the upcoming meetings," said Surendran.

Situated in the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats at an altitude of 914 metres above sea level, the Sabarimala Temple is located in the Pathanamthitta district. The shrine attracts lakhs of devotees from all over the world every year.