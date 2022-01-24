Kerala’s Solar Scam: Court Orders Achuthanandan to Pay Chandy Rs10.10L Compensation in Defamation Case

A court in Thiruvananthapuram has ordered former Kerala chief minister (CM) VS Achuthanandan to pay a compensation of Rs 10.10 lakh to former CM Oommen Chandy in a defamation case filed in connection with the solar scam case.

In July 2013, while giving an interview to a Malayalam channel, Achuthanandan had made an allegation that a company involved in the scam was formed under the leadership of Chandy. Chandy gave his statement to the court in 2014.

On September 24, 2019, Chandy appeared before the court and gave statement.

The solar scam case in 2013 had rocked the state with allegations of corruption made against the CM’s office.

The scam pertained to alleged cheating by accused Saritha Nair and Biju Radhakrishnan by offering their clients solar energy solutions.

The scam led to a major political row after the arrest of a personal assistant in Chandy’s office for allegedly aiding the accused.

There were protests across the state by then opposition LDF demanding the resignation of Chandy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.